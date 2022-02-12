Changing India-US relationship is very defining development in this century, says EAM S Jaishankar

Quad: Yes, we discussed India-China says Jaishankar

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 12: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that Quad discussed India and China relations. Addressing a press conference along with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Jaishankar said that a lot of countries take a legitimate interest in India-China relations.

"Yes, we had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. It's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from Indo-Pacific region," the foreign minister said.

"So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community," Jaishankar also added.

Know all about Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:16 [IST]