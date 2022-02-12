YouTube
    Quad: Yes, we discussed India-China says Jaishankar

    New Delhi, Feb 12: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that Quad discussed India and China relations. Addressing a press conference along with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Jaishankar said that a lot of countries take a legitimate interest in India-China relations.

    Quad: Yes, we discussed India-China says Jaishankar

    "Yes, we had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. It's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from Indo-Pacific region," the foreign minister said.

    "So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community," Jaishankar also added.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:16 [IST]
    X