For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Quad: Yes, we discussed India-China says Jaishankar
India
New Delhi, Feb 12: External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar said that Quad discussed India and China relations. Addressing a press conference along with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Jaishankar said that a lot of countries take a legitimate interest in India-China relations.
"Yes, we had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. It's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from Indo-Pacific region," the foreign minister said.
"So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community," Jaishankar also added.
Know all about
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Subrahmanyam Jaishankar"
"Subrahmanyam Jaishankar"
Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:16 [IST]