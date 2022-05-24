Quad’s scope has become extensive, its form effective: PM Modi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today attended the Quad Summit along with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese and Japan PM Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi began by congratulating Albanese and extended his best wishes for winning the elections. Your presence among us, 24 hours after taking oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it, the PM said.

At the Quad level with our mutual cooperation, a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region is getting encouraged the PM said while adding that it is the shared goal of all of us.

Quad had made an important place for itself before the world in such a short span of time. The Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective, PM Modi added. Our mutual trust and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers, the PM also said.

The PM also said that the Quad has emerged as a force for good. He stressed that mutual trust gives new energy to democratic nations.

President Biden said that Quad is not a fad and it means business.