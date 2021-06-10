Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2022: IIT Bombay secures top position in India

New Delhi, June 100: IIT Bombay has secured first position in India and 177th rank this year in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (2022). Three Indian universities- IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru achieve top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022. The results were released on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 by QS, a British company.

Congratulating IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and IISc Bengaluru, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and thereby support intellectual prowess among the youth. Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' congratulated the institutes and said that India is taking a leap in the field of Education & Research, emerging as a Vishwaguru.

Congratulations to @iiscbangalore, @iitbombay and @iitdelhi. Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

IT Bombay secured overall score of 46.4 out of 100. The Institute has a score of 51.3 in academic reputation, 79.6 in employer reputation, 55.5 in citation per faculty, 32.5 in faculty student ratio, 1.5 in international faculty and 1.6 in international students, all scores out of a maximum of 100 points.

Among these six parameters, Employer Reputation indicated the strongest one for IIT Bombay with a rank of 72 globally.

The Director of the Institute, Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri in his remark said "I am glad to see that the Institute has done better on three of the key parameters (Academic reputation, Employer reputation, Citations per faculty) with respect to the last year. A much larger number of students were admitted to the Institute than earlier years, because of which we lost some points on the Faculty-student ratio, and our overall rank fell marginally. With the Institute progressing well on all fronts, we are confident of attaining much better rank in the coming years". In the 2022 edition, the Institute performed among the top 14% in the QS World University Rankings.

