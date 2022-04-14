Putin’s close ally arrested in Ukraine: Who is Viktor Medvedchuk

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Ukrainian oligarch and opposition politician Viktor Medvedchuk has for several years now been a proponent of Moscow's interests in Ukraine. He is also a close aide of Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

Now Viktor Medvedchuk has been arrested by he Ukrainian authorities. Ukraine also shared a picture of his in handcuffs wearing military fatigues. Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky in a late night address offered to exchange Viktor Medvedchuk for the Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian captivity.

Prior to the military action in Ukraine, Medvedchuk was under house arrest. However once the action began, he managed to escape. "Those freaks who call themselves the Ukrainian authorities say that they want to beat testimony out of Viktor Medvedchuk, 'quickly and fairly', convict him, and then exchange him for prisoners. These people should watch out and lock the doors well at night to make sure they do not become the people who are going to be exchanged themselves," deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev said according to Reuters.

Who is Viktor Medvedchuk:

He is a rich businessman and wealth is said to have come from Russian oil interests. He also shares very close ties with Kremlin. In Ukraine he is the leader of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform for Life.

In recent times he launched several attacks on Zelensky through his television channels while highlighting his failures especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He and his family were among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and he and Putin brokered a deal to deliver millions of vaccines to Ukraine.

In May he was charged with treason and placed under house arrest. He however escaped when the war in Ukraine began. He was accused of leaking military secrets to Russia and also attempting to steal natural resources from Crimea..

Medvedchuk and Putin:

The two leaders share a close relationship. Putin is the god-father of Medvedchuk's youngest daughter. Putin and he are often sighted at Formula 1 races, martial arts events, the BBC says.

Medvedchuk told the Time that he does not want to say that he exploits that relationship. But you could say that it has been party of my political arsenal. In an interview with filmmaker Oliver Stone, Putin had said that he meet with Medvedchuk time to time. I would not say we are very close, but we know each other well, Putin had said according to BBC.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:05 [IST]