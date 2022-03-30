YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pushkar Singh Dhami 2.0: Uttarakhand new cabinet ministers list with portfolios, know who gets what

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Mar 30: Nearly a week after being sworn in, ministers in the Uttarakhand government have been allotted the charge of various departments.

    Ukhand CM distributes portfolios

    An announcement about assigning the portfolios was made on Tuesday night.

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has kept the charge of over two dozen departments to himself. These include home, industrial development (mining), justice, labour, excise, environment conservation and climate change, disaster management and rehabilitation and civil aviation.

    Satpal Maharaj has been given 10 portfolios, including the public works department, Panchayati raj, rural construction, culture, tourism, water resources management, irrigation and minor irrigation.

    Finance, urban development, legislative and parliamentary affairs, re-organisation and census have gone to Prem Chand Aggarwal.

    Chandan Ram Das, a first-time minister, has got the charge of social welfare, minority welfare, road transport and micro, small and medium enterprises department.

    Another new face in Dhami's cabinet is Saurabh Bahuguna. He has been made minister of animal husbandry, milk development and fisheries, sugarcane development and sugar industry, protocol, skill development and employment.

    Ganesh Joshi has been made minister of agriculture and farmers' welfare, Sainik Kalyan and rural development. Dhan Singh Rawat is in charge of school education - basic and secondary - Sanskrit education, co-operative, higher education, medical health and medical education.

    Subodh Uniyal has been made minister of forest, language, election and technological education. Rekha Arya has been given women empowerment and child development, food and civil supplies, consumer affairs, sports and youth welfare departments.

    Dhami's cabinet was sworn in on March 23.

    More UTTARAKHAND News  

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X