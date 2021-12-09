Pushing boundaries to challenging status quo: Gen Rawat’s death is truly India’s greatest loss

New Delhi, Dec 09:

New Delhi, Dec 09: On December 8, India lost one of its bravest sons, Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat. In the chopper crash that took place at Nilgiris on Wednesday, 12 others including General Rawat's wife Madhulika, Rawat.

It would be extremely hard to fill in the vacuum left behind by General Rawat. He was known for his aggressive approach towards counterinsurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

In General Rawat the trust factor was high. He was a very powerful figure in the defence apparatus and national security. He was the single point of advise to Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, head of the Department of Military Affairs and chair of the Defence Policy Group.

General Rawat was also an outspoken man who called a spade a spade. He took hard decisions and many times ruffled feathers. He challenged the status quo and one could define him not only as a brave soldier, but a man who thought out of the box.

A Hindustan Times report said that he was a rare general who did not play golf. He was a dog lover and his leadership and courage was acknowledged on foreign soil as well.

Prior to being appointed as the CDS, General Rawat was an Army chief, Army vice chief, Southern Army Commander, Corps Commander in the North east and division commander in Kashmir.

On being appointed as the CDS, General Rawat brought in immense experience and conviction. Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

As India's first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service, the PM also said.

As CDS he made it clear that he would push for the integration and jointness among the Army, Indian Air Force and Navy.

A man who never believed in status quo, General Rawat spoke with conviction and when the need be would listen intently. During a seminar he even on to say that the IAF was a supporting arm in war.

He showed a lot of mettle during the Doklam standoff with China in 2017. The Indian troops have blocked China's attempt to extend its motrable track towards the Jampheri Ridge.

On being appointed as the CDS, the government said that he would push the boundaries to drive the much needed integration among the three services, which are often in different directions when it comes to planning, procurement, operations, doctrines and logistics.