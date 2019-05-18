Push for non-BJP front: Chandrababu to meet Rahul, Mayawati today

  • search
    By Shreya
    New Delh, May 18: As the Lok Sabha election reaches its last leg, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is spearheading an effort to cobble up an anti-BJP front, is likely to meet Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the national capital and BSP chief Mayawati in Lucknow on Saturday.

    Naidu has stepped up efforts to bring together parties which are against the BJP ahead of a possible meeting of the grand alliance after the election results are declared on May 23.

    File photo of Chandrababu Naidu
    File photo of Chandrababu Naidu

    The Andhra Pradesh chief minister met CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Aam Admi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday and discussed with them about the possible tie-up in the post-election scenario.

    The TDP chief had met the Election Commission earlier in the day and told reporters any outfit that is against the saffron party was welcome to join a grand alliance after the election results are declared.

    Chandrababu Naidu meets Kejriwal days ahead of poll results

    Accusing the Election Commission of being a "biased body" that takes "pro-government decisions," Naidu, while speaking to reporters here, had said, "It is unfortunate that we are fighting against the EC. In Andhra Pradesh, they ordered re-polling in five polling stations."

    "I do not want re-polling. I want the EC to be transparent. The way the EC is working, I am questioning that as a senior politician of the country. I have never seen such an attitude of the EC in the last 25 years of my political career," he said.

    Results of the general elections will be declared on May 23.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 9:17 [IST]
