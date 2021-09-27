Purujit Singh India’s Youngest Entrepreneur & Event Organizer

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Every nice dream begins with a dreamer."

Initiating a start-up these days isn't an enormous issue. What creates it exceptional is that the bravery to push that forward and make that dream a reality. With these sacred words, let Pine Tree State introduce you, man Purujit Singh.

Some decision him a dreamer, Some decision him a visionary, and that we believe them too. man Purujit Singh is one among the most effective youth entrepreneurs in Asian nation. He's conjointly a mentor, a guide and a supply of inspiration to thousands of youth as he has provided them with a platform to showcase their skills and skills in their individual phase. beside this, man Purujit is that the prestigious owner of terribly noted event management and advertising company 'Big Projects'.

Big comes is unquestionably making a sensational buzz within the business. The organisation is giving exposure to several young enthusiasts also as famous skills of Asian nation. counting on only one project isn't how of such sensible minds. an equivalent goes with our bourgeois Purujit, and he's the proud owner of the distinguished International Film creating Institute that's placed within the town of Nawab's- Lucknow.

The list doesn't finish here. He's presently about to announce the date of Model of the year Season four with Bollywood celebrity & are Collaborating together with his partners for the event Bhawneet Singh & Nitin Sharma. he's conjointly set to unleash his authentic industrial music video, which is able to be created through Bhawneet Singh below the name BS Productions that includes Karthik Sharma, Deep Sachar, and Dimple Rai. The lyrics ar written by sensational rapper Kabira.

Now, allow us to place some light-weight on his achievements.

Mr Purujit was recently awarded the title 'Youngest bourgeois 2020' by ocean Lord Entertainment-E24, Youngest Event Organizer 2019 by Rannvijay Singh and Young Event Organizer 2020 by aristocrat Narula. however, he has over two hundred accolades to his credit.

Isn't the numbers, Astonishing? Well, wait! Recently, He's conjointly been praised by a well known humorist, Raju Srivastava, Roadies fame "Prince Narula, Aahna Sharma, Arushi Handa", Arina Dey, Parul Chauhan and OTT series actor Arham Abbasi.

Purujit forever believed that if there's daring bravery in your heart, nobody will stop you from achieving milestones. With this aspiration, he's set associate degree example to develop himself and uplift others too. If you're looking for your destiny especially, then do get in contact with him now!

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 11:50 [IST]