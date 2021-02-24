Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies in Mohali hospital, was diagnosed with COVID-19

Punjab Municipal Election Results 2021: Cong may get Mayor in Bathinda for first time

Chandigarh, Feb 24:

Chandigarh, Feb 24: Noted Punjabi singer and actor Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday at a Mohali hospital where was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 60.

Sikander, who had undergone a renal transplant in 2016 and was admitted to hospital on January 19, passed away at 11.55 am, sources at Fortis Hospital said.

They said his condition worsened in the last few days and he was put on life support systems.

Sikander, regarded an icon in the Punjabi music industry, is survived by his singer-wife Amar Noorie, and music composer sons Sarang and Alaap Sikander.

The untimely death of the singer led to condolences from various quarters, including fellow musicians, actors and politicians.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described him as a legendary singer and said he was "extremely saddened".

"He was recently diagnosed with #Covid19 and was undergoing treatment for the same. The world of Punjabi music is poorer today. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans," he said on Twitter.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed his shock.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of legendary Punjabi playback singer Sardool Sikander. A huge loss to Punjabi movie & music industry. Prayers for his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace!" Badal said in a tweet.

Sikander, who acted in several Punjabi films, including "Jagga Daku", initially came into the limelight with appearances on radio and TV during the early 1980s.

His album ''Roadways di Laari'' was an instant hit.

Born at Kheri Naudh Singh in Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab, Sikander belonged to the Patiala Gharana of music and his album "Husna de Malko" in 1991 sold over five million copies.

He had several hit songs to his credit. These included "Sanu ishq brandi char gayi" and "Ek charkha gali de wich dha laya". He also sang the track "Mari Koyal Ne Aisi Cook" in the 2003 Bollywood film "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy"

Patiala MP and former Union minister Preneet Kaur said Sikander''s death had left a a big vacuum in the Punjabi music industry and also in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan remembered the singer as a melodious voice, life of the party and a friend like no other.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared Mann''s post on his Instagram Story and wrote "Rest in Peace Sardool sahab."

Singer-composer Daler Mehendi said Sikander''s death was a "big loss to our family and music industry".

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh called the late singer the "pride of Punjabi music".

According to Bollywood music composer Vishal Dadlani, Sikander''s loss is "far too personal".

"A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1," Dadlani said.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma said Sikander had such a powerful voice that even a layman would sound melodious while singing his songs.

Sharma said he was fortunate that Sikander visited his residence on the occasion of his daughter''s first Lohri.

"All of us were happy, but we didn''t know it would be our last meeting. You''ll be missed a lot paaji. May God keep you close," he added.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur said she was saddened to hear about the demise of the iconic singer.

"Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family," Kaur wrote on Twitter.