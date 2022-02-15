YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 15: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was reportedly killed in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Monday, Sonipat Police confirmed to ANI.

    Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

    He was also earlier named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case.

    As per Haryana Police, he rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his condolence on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans."

    Details awaited.

    X