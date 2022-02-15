Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu killed in road accident

NIA nominates IGF to assist RG of HC in PM’s security breach case

New Delhi, Feb 15: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu was reportedly killed in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana on Monday, Sonipat Police confirmed to ANI.

He was also earlier named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case.

As per Haryana Police, he rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

Visuals of the car from the accident site. Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died in a road accident after he rammed his car into a standing truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, as per Haryana Police pic.twitter.com/WL2MzT1hYd — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his condolence on Twitter. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans."

Details awaited.