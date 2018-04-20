Punjab woman who went missing in Pakistan honey trapped alleges family

The family of a Punjab woman who went missing now suspect that she may have been honey trapped by the ISI. Kiran Bala had gone to Pakistan on April 12 as a member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Group. She visited Nankana Sahib on April 14 and two days later she went missing.

Her family suspects that she may have been honey-trapped amidst reports suggesting that she had converted to Islam and married a Muslim man. Her family says that she was very active on Facebook and was addicted to her mobile phone.

Kiran had lost her husband in a road accident in 2013. She is a mother of three. Kiran had left India on April 10 saying that she wanted to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

