Punjab woman who went missing in Pakistan honey trapped alleges family

The family of a Punjab woman who went missing now suspect that she may have been honey trapped by the ISI. Kiran Bala had gone to Pakistan on April 12 as a member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Group. She visited Nankana Sahib on April 14 and two days later she went missing.

Pic courtesy Twitter/@asiffraz
Her family suspects that she may have been honey-trapped amidst reports suggesting that she had converted to Islam and married a Muslim man. Her family says that she was very active on Facebook and was addicted to her mobile phone.

Kiran had lost her husband in a road accident in 2013. She is a mother of three. Kiran had left India on April 10 saying that she wanted to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

