Punjab: Teachers strip girls to check for sanitary pads, CM orders inquiry

By Pti
    Chandigarh, Nov 3:  Some students at a government girls’ school in Punjab's Fazilka district were allegedly stripped by teachers to check which one of them was wearing a sanitary pad, after one was found discarded in the school toilet.

    Punjab: Teachers strip girls to check for sanitary pads, CM orders inquiry (Representative image)
    Punjab: Teachers strip girls to check for sanitary pads, CM orders inquiry (Representative image)

    A video clip showed some girls crying and complaining that teachers stripped them on the premises of their school in Kundal village three days back.

    Two teachers were transferred and an inquiry ordered after the matter was brought to the notice of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesperson said Saturday.

    The teachers were trying to find out which of the girls was wearing a sanitary napkin, after one was found in the school toilet, officials said. Instead, they said, the teachers should have educated the students on proper disposal of sanitary napkins. The chief minister directed Education Secretary Krishan Kumar to complete the investigation by Monday and take further action as necessary.

    The district education officer was asked to visit the school, and on questioning the students and their parents found prima facie evidence of the involvement of the two teachers. A government spokesperson said further disciplinary action, according to rules, will be taken after the students’ statements are recorded and the inquiry report received.

    Amarinder Singh asked the education secretary to personally monitor the investigation and update him with the final report on Monday.

    PTI 

    punjab chandigarh amarinder singh

