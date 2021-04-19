Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021: How to check result online, full prize scheme

Punjab: 'Mahabharat' actor Satish Kaul dies at the age of 74 due to COVID-19-related complications

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 19: The results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The results were declared from 4.30 pm onwards.

The price of the ticket is Rs 500 and the postal and packing charges are Rs 90.

In Dear Baisakhi bumper, 1st prize is guaranteed to the public and the Punjab state lottery Baisakhi bumper have the first prize of Rs 5 Crore which is guaranteed to the Public and 2nd prize (10) of Rs 11 Lakhs. Punjab State Dear Baisakhi bumper Lottery is a scheme of Punjab state lotteries and the Punjab lottery is famous for there fair draws.

The first prize is Rs 5 crore, second Prize (10) of Rs 11 Lakhs each and 3rd prize (2000) of Rs 9000. For more details you can visit https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-dear-baisakhi-bumper-lottery.

Full scheme of Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021:

In this Bumper Lottery scheme, 1st prize is guaranteed to the Public.

1st prize of Rs 5 Crore which is guaranteed to the Public.

2nd prize (10) of Rs 11 lakh

3rd prize (2000) of Rs 9000/-

4th prize (2000) of Rs 7000/-

5th prize (2000) of Rs 5000

6th prize (50,000) of Rs 1000

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021:

You can get the result from six mediums-Facebook Page, Website, Youtube channel, Google page, WhatsApp number or through email id.

Facebook Page ( https://www.facebook.com/onlinePunjablottery/ )

Website Link ( https://gandhibrotherslottery.com/ )

Whatsapp number ( 9815969889 )

Email id ( gandhibrothers1984@gmail.com )