Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021: Full prize scheme, date, how to check results

New Delhi, Apr 17: The results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 will be declared soon. The same once declared will be on the official website.

The results of the Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 will be declared on April 19 from 4.30 pm onwards. The price of the ticket is Rs 500 and the postal and packing charges are Rs 90.

Now you can book 3 tickets or more than 3 tickets without any extra charges and the lottery will reach your postal address. In Dear Baisakhi bumper, 1st prize is guaranteed to the public and the Punjab state lottery Baisakhi bumper have the first prize of Rs 5 Crore which is guaranteed to the Public and 2nd prize (10) of Rs 11 Lakhs. Punjab State Dear Baisakhi bumper Lottery is a scheme of Punjab state lotteries and the Punjab lottery is famous for there fair draws.

The first prize is Rs 5 crore, second Prize (10) of Rs 11 Lakhs each and 3rd prize (2000) of Rs 9000. You can book the tickets from the official website through Pau and PAYTM as well. For more details you can visit https://www.gandhibrotherslottery.com/punjab-state-dear-baisakhi-bumper-lottery.

To buy Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021 through WhatsApp visit this page: https://api.whatsapp.com/

Full scheme of Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021:

In this Bumper Lottery scheme, 1st prize is guaranteed to the Public.

1st prize of Rs 5 Crore which is guaranteed to the Public.

2nd prize (10) of Rs 11 lakh

3rd prize (2000) of Rs 9000/-

4th prize (2000) of Rs 7000/-

5th prize (2000) of Rs 5000

6th prize (50,000) of Rs 1000

Punjab State Dear Baisakhi Bumper Lottery 2021:

You can get the result from six mediums-Facebook Page, Website, Youtube channel, Google page, WhatsApp number or through email id.

Facebook Page ( https://www.facebook.com/onlinePunjablottery/ )

Website Link ( https://gandhibrotherslottery.com/ )

Whatsapp number ( 9815969889 )

Email id ( gandhibrothers1984@gmail.com )