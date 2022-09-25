Punjab Governor seeks details of business to be taken up on Sep 27 Assembly session; ‘it’s too much’, says CM

AAP vs Punjab Governor: Banwarilal Purohit reminds CM Bhagwant Mann of his duties in House

Punjab stalemate ends: Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sep 27

Chandigarh, Sep 25: Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit has finally summoned the assembly session at 11 am on Tuesday, indicating the stalemate between the AAP dispensation and the government over the issue has ended.

The governor's approval came a day after the AAP government informed him about the issues to be taken up during the session.

"Hon. Governor, Punjab, has very kindly acceded to our request and summoned the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to meet for its third session on 27.9.2022 at 11.00 AM at Chandigarh," Speaker said in a tweet.

The Bhagwant Mann-led government on Saturday informed the governor that the issues like stubble burning, goods and services tax and power supply will be discussed in the session on September 27.

This came after the governor on Friday had asked for details of the legislative business to be taken up in the session, sparking a strong reaction from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who had said "it's too much".

The governor had hit back, telling Maan his legal advisors were not briefing him adequately.

The ruling AAP had targeted the governor alleging that he was acting at the behest of the BJP.

Earlier, the Governor had stopped the state government from holding a special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a "confidence motion".

Story first published: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 12:36 [IST]