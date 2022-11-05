YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Punjab Shiv Sena leader murder: Police gets 7-day remand of accused Sandeep Singh Sunny

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Nov 05: A court in Amritsar sent the main accused in the murder case of Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri to seven-day police remand on Saturday.

    The accused, Sandeep Singh, 31, was presented before the court amid tight security.

    Punjab Shiv Sena leader murder: Police gets 7-day remand of accused Sandeep Singh Sunny
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Suri was shot dead in broad daylight on Friday while taking part in a protest.

    He was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road -- one of the busiest places in the city -- after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

    Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri' postmortem to be conducted amid tight security in AmritsarShiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri' postmortem to be conducted amid tight security in Amritsar

    Singh was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the commission of the crime was seized. He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

    Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.

    Comments

    More SHOT DEAD News  

    Read more about:

    shot dead accused police amritsar

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 13:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X