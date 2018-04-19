Punjab: Security heightened in Pathankot after two armed men hijack car

Security heightened on Thursday in Punjab's Pathankot after reports of suspicious movement being detected in the area.

SPS Parmar, IG Border Zone, told ANI, 'Since 3-4 days there are inputs of suspicious movement being seen. We reacted accordingly but nothing substantial found as of now'

According to Maskin Ali, a Local from Pathankot said,''Some men claiming to be a part of Army asked me for a lift. I let them in but soon realised they weren't army men. As we tried to escape they attacked us, during our tussle they fled with my car. We informed police about this at night (on Sunday) itself.''

The Pathankot police has been checking vehicles at key places. Notably, the Punjab Police has provided nine bulletproof tractors to Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to deal with any such threat.

It can be recalled that the IAF base had previously been attacked by terrorists on January 2 of 2016. Seven security personnel deployed at the airbase - which is part of the Western Air Command - were martyred.

