Punjab sacrilege: Be warned, the ISI-Khalistan nexus is in full force

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 20: Punjab has been witnessing violent incidents following the sacrilege that was reported in the state. Another incident of lynching was reported over an alleged sacrilege attempt that was reported from Kapurthala in Punjab in less than 24 hours.

A young man was seen disrespecting the Nishan Sahib (Sikh triangular flag) installed near the Dera complex. He was allegedly beaten to death by a huge crowd which included Nihangs and radical leaders. The Kapurthala Granthi, Baba Amarjit Singh went live on Facebook to share details of the incident.

He also called on radical leaders such as Amrik Singh and others who are said to have beaten up the unidentified man. Singh has been going on pilgrimages to Sikh shrines in Pakistan for the past five years.

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that this is a clear attempt by the ISI to rake up tensions in Pakistan. The ISI has for long being making attempts to revive Khalistan terrorism in the state. They had even made attempts to infiltrate the farmer protests and ensure that the situation turns violent.

The Intelligence has warned for long that the ISI and the Khalistan forces will try taking advantage of any instability in Punjab. These recent incidents are a pointer to that fact. The ISI would incite violence by undertaking such acts knowing fully that some radical elements would react in a violent manner.

While the Khalistan movement has not been re-kindled the way the ISI would have wanted, the fact remains that the activities of these groups have only been on the rise off late.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister, Zulfikar Bhutto had once said that Pakistan will also have a Bangladesh carved out of India, but it would be on the Pakistan border. This was a reference that he made to Khalistan.

The NIA too had recently in its chargesheet said that the killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a Shaurya Chakra awardee was part of an international conspiracy. Investigation revealed that the three terrorists against whom the chargesheet was filed were involved in conducting reconnaissance of the target and organising logistics and shelter for the shooters.

Shaurya Chakra awardee Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu was shot dead by two unidentified men in the early hours of October 10 2020 at the residence-cum-school run by him in Bhikiwind, District TarnTaran, Punjab. The assailants then escaped on a bike, following which a case was registered by the Punjab police.

Investigation has revealed that the execution was undertaken with an intention of striking terror in the minds of the people and especially those opposed to Khalistan ideology. The transnational conspiracy in the instant case was hatched by Pakistan based self styled chief of the KLF, Lakbhir Singh Rode.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 9:34 [IST]