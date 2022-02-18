YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab polls: What's in Congress manifesto?

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Feb 18: The Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

    Punjab polls: Whats in Congress manifesto?

    The grand old party has promised Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs in the manifesto.

    It has also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

    On the last day of the campaigning, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. He claimed that the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

    Sidhu said if the Congress returns to power, it first decision will be to give one lakh government jobs.

    Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year, Sidhu said.

    Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, he added.

    The single-phase assembly polls in Punjab will be held on Sunday, February 20. PTI

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 Charanjit Singh Channi

    Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 18:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X