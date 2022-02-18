Punjab polls: What's in Congress manifesto?

'Bhaiya' remark was for people like Kejriwal..., says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Feb 18: The Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls.

The grand old party has promised Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free cooking gas cylinders per year and one lakh government jobs in the manifesto.

It has also promised to end the mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining.

On the last day of the campaigning, state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the party's government will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. He claimed that the party's 13-point agenda reflects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's vision.

Sidhu said if the Congress returns to power, it first decision will be to give one lakh government jobs.

Homemakers will be given Rs 1,100 per month as financial assistance besides eight cooking gas cylinders per year, Sidhu said.

Oilseed, pulses and corn will be procured from farmers, he added.

The single-phase assembly polls in Punjab will be held on Sunday, February 20. PTI

Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 18:49 [IST]