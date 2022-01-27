Punjab polls: Sidhu-Channi urge party leadership to name CM face; workers will decide, says Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 27: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the face of the Chief Minister in Punjab will be decided by the party workers and whoever will lead the other person will extend his support.

Addressing a gathering in Jalandhar, Rahul Gandhi said, "Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi& State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu assured me that whoever will lead (CM face) Punjab the other person will support him. Party workers will decide (name of CM face),"

"And two people can't lead, only one can lead. If one leads, the other has promised to extend all the support. Both have the Congress' thoughts in their heart," NDTV quotes him as saying at the campaign.

His comments come amid the rumours of a rift between Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

However, both the leaders displayed a show of camaraderie as they hugged at the campaign to put an end to rumours. "There is no fight between us. Announce chief minister face for Punjab polls, we (Punjab Congress) will stand united," Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi said during a gathering where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also present.

The Punjab CM requested Rahul Gandhi to name the Chief Minister's name and they will stand united.

On his turn, Sidhu promised Rahul Gandhi of accepting the party's decision, but urged the party not to treat him like a "showpiece."

"We are all united...we are not fighting for TRPs - we are fighting to form the next government. For that, if need be you can bury me and I won't raise a voice. But give me decision-making power, and don't treat me like a showpiece," Sidhu said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 19:50 [IST]