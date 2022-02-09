Punjab polls: PM Modi to address three election rallies on February 14, 16, 17

PM Modi invokes Nehru again in RS, says delayed Goa’s liberation, was concerned about his global image

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Feb 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public rallies in Punjab on February 14, 16 and 17, covering all three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha, a BJP leader said on Wednesday.

State BJP general secretary Subash Sharma on Wednesday said that PM's rallies will give a boost to the NDA's election campaign as it covers all three regions of Malwa, Doaba and Majha.

The prime minister will address his first public rally in Jalandhar on February 14, second in Pathankot on February 16, and third in Abohar on February 17, he said. He said, "This way, the prime Minister will cover all three regions of the state -- Jalandhar in Doaba, Pathankot in Majha and Abohar in Malwa."

"The prime minister's rallies will change the political atmosphere in the state and further boost the confidence of all NDA candidates contesting the elections," Sharma said.

Modi addressed his first virtual rally for Punjab elections on February 8. The BJP is fighting the Punjab assembly polls in alliance with former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Elections to the 117-member Punjab Assembly will be held on February 20. PTI

Story first published: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, 23:51 [IST]