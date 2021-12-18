YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab polls: Farmer leader and SKM member Gurnam Chaduni floats political outfit

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Dec 18: Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday floated his political party Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and said it will contest the next year Punjab assembly polls.

    Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions that led an over a year-long farmers' agitation against three central agri laws, which have been repealed.

    Punjab polls: Farmer leader and SKM member Gurnam Chaduni floats political outfit

    "We are launching the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party," he said while addressing the media here. The party will contest the Punjab assembly polls, which are due early next year, Chaduni said.

    "Our objective will be to purify politics and bring good people forward," said Chaduni who is also the president of the Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union. Slamming political leaders, he said that they frame policies in "favour of capitalists while ignoring the interests of the poor".

    The Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will be a secular one, he said and added that it will work for the welfare of all sections of society. Replying to a query, Chaduni said he will not fight the upcoming polls in Punjab.

    To another question, he said his party will try to contest all 117-assembly seats in the state. Chaduni, who had batted for 'Mission Punjab', has been asking farmer outfits from the state to fight the upcoming elections.

    More PUNJAB ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    punjab election 2022

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 13:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X