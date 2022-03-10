Punjab polls: Ex-CM Amarinder Singh loses to AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli in Patiala Urban

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 10: Former CM and BJP-PLC's Amarinder Singh has lost the elections from Patiala Urban seat as AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli emerged victorious. Vishnu Sharma from Congress and SAD's Harpal Juneja were in the fray.

After he was ousted as chief minister in September last year following a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Army veteran quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party and launched his own party -- Punjab Lok Congress, which contested the polls by allying with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhinda led SAD (Sanyukt).

According to the seat-sharing agreement among the three parties, the BJP contested 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress 37 seats and Sukhdev Singh Dhinda led SAD (Sanyukt) contested 15 seats in the single-phase polls held on February 20.

Among other issues, the people of Patiala Urban constituency have long been demanding that dairies be shifted out of the city as their waste has choked drains.

The 79-year-old widely respected and popular leader steered the Congress in 2017 to a landslide victory in the 117-member assembly to occupy the Chief Minister's post for the second time.

Meanwhile, the AAP is heading for a landslide victory in Punjab as it is leading in 90 seats in a 117-member assembly. Congress is ahead in 18 seats, SAD in 6 and BJP in 1.