Punjab polls: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms campaign, manifesto panels

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 11: Congress interim president formed a manifesto committee for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls. It will be headed by party MP Partap Singh Bajwa while Sunil Jakhar will lead the campaign panel.

The party set up a 20-member manifesto committee with Bajwa as the chairman, Manpreet Badal as co-chairman and party MP Amar Singh as convenor, PTI reported.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni, Rana Gurjeet, Jaiveer Shergill, JS Dhaliwal, Anil Vij, KK Agarwal, Manju Bansal, Vijay Kalra and Surjit Swaich are among those included in the manifesto panel.

The 25-member campaign committee has Amarpreet Singh Lally as co-chairman and party MP Ravneet Bittu as the convenor. Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Amarinder Raja Warring,

Pargat Singh, Hardip Kingra, Emmaneul Masih and Charan Singh among others who are part of the committee.

State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, working presidents of state Congress, All India Congress Committee secretaries from Punjab, and frontal organisation chiefs of the state Congress will be permanent invitees to both the panels, PTI report added.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that assembly elections in Punjab will be conducted in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 20:02 [IST]