YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab polls: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms campaign, manifesto panels

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 11: Congress interim president formed a manifesto committee for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls. It will be headed by party MP Partap Singh Bajwa while Sunil Jakhar will lead the campaign panel.

    The party set up a 20-member manifesto committee with Bajwa as the chairman, Manpreet Badal as co-chairman and party MP Amar Singh as convenor, PTI reported.

    Punjab polls: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms campaign, manifesto panels

    Punjab Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni, Rana Gurjeet, Jaiveer Shergill, JS Dhaliwal, Anil Vij, KK Agarwal, Manju Bansal, Vijay Kalra and Surjit Swaich are among those included in the manifesto panel.

    The 25-member campaign committee has Amarpreet Singh Lally as co-chairman and party MP Ravneet Bittu as the convenor. Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Amarinder Raja Warring,
    Pargat Singh, Hardip Kingra, Emmaneul Masih and Charan Singh among others who are part of the committee.

    State chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, working presidents of state Congress, All India Congress Committee secretaries from Punjab, and frontal organisation chiefs of the state Congress will be permanent invitees to both the panels, PTI report added.

    The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that assembly elections in Punjab will be conducted in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.

    More SONIA GANDHI News  

    Read more about:

    sonia gandhi punjab election 2022

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 20:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X