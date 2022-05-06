Bike's fuel tank explodes in Punjab; rider injured, reason of the explosion yet to be ascertained

Tajinder Bagga arrested: Cops of three states get involved

New Delhi, May 06: BJP leader, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab police for allegedly making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity and criminal intimidation.

The Punjab Police team taking Bagga to Mohali was stopped en route by the Haryana cops, while the Delhi Police registered a case of kidnapping.

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of a resident of Mohali.

BJP leader from Punjab and the party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh tweeted, "The Punjab police has arrested Bagga from his home. They behaved inhumanly with Bagga and his father. But remember (Arvind) Kejriwal Ji, your such acts cannot scare a true Sikh." Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra said in the morning that "more than 50 Punjab police personnel arrested Tejinder Bagga from his house.

It seems Arvind Kejriwal has used the Punjab Police's might to silence Bagga".

In a video posted on Twitter, he alleged that the Punjab Police was being "misused" against activists and not for maintaining law and order in the state.