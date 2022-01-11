BJP will win UP, but with lesser numbers: Opinion Poll

Punjab opinion poll 2022: AAP at the forefront; Channi, Bhagwant Mann most preferred CM choices

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 11: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to be on track to form a government in Punjab. In the latest ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll projected AAP to win around 32 per cent of the total vote share. Congress would likely be at the second spot with 27 per cent vote share.

AAP is projected to win around 52-58 Assembly seats in Punjab elections 2022 but failing to go past the majority mark, i.e. 59 seats. Congress is likely to bag around 37-43 segments.

Shiromani Akali Dal led alliance can be kingmakers and will win around 17-23 Assembly seats, while BJP is projected to bag seats in the range of 1 to 3.

In the latest ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll predicted that Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is preferred by 29 per cent Punjabis as CM while Congress President Sidhu is preferred by only 6% of voters.

Arvind Kejriwal is preferred by 17% of voters and Sukhbir Singh Badal is the choice of 15% Punjabis.

The Surprise of the pack is Bhagwant Mann who has shot to a 23% approval rating in the latest round-up from 13% in the last round.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 13:28 [IST]