    Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: Provisional merit list released

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The Punjab NEET Counselling 2021 provisional merit list has been released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. More details are available on the official website.

    The provisional merit list of candidates who applied under the Sikh. Christian and Minority quota is available for download. The provisional merit list comprises names of individuals eligible for counselling.

    Candidates who want to appear for the NEET Counselling process hold check the official website for details on the schedule, seat intake capacity, documents required and the eligibility criteria.

    To apply for Punjab NEET counselling 2021, candidates would require NEET UG 2021 admit card and score card, mark sheets of Class 10 and 12 (both sides), HSC mark sheet or mark sheet of any other equivalent examination, Transfer certificate (TC) obtained after the completion of HSC or equivalent courses, Aadhar card or driving license and Caste certificate (if mentioned).

    Story first published: Monday, December 20, 2021, 14:57 [IST]
