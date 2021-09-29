YouTube
    Chandigarh, Sep 29: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday announced that the government will clear the arrears of 53 lakh people who consume 2 kW of electricity in the state.

    Punjab govt to pay arrears of 53 lakh families who cannot pay electricity bills: CM Channi

    "I have been regularly going to villages in Punjab and electricity is a major issue... Due to the nonpayment of excessive bills, many houses' meters were disconnected. Punjab government will pay the bills of 53 lakh families who cannot pay electricity bills. 75-80 % of consumers come under the 2 KW category...Their last bill will be taken care of, by us. The disconnected electricity connections will be reinstalled," Channi said.

    Punjab CM said that the government is forming a committee at the block level with the help of panchayat. "Our committee will get the form filled from those who have outstanding bills."

    "Very soon the sand mafia will end in Punjab, for this we are coming up with a new policy," he added ans emphasized that that there is no bad atmosphere for the Congress in Punjab.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 16:14 [IST]
    X