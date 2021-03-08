Punjab FM presents state budget of Rs 1,68,015 cr for FY 2021-22

YouTube
    Chandigarh, Mar 8: Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Monday presented the state budget with an outlay of Rs 1,68,015 crore for financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly.

    Badal tabled the last budget of the Amarinder Singh-led government. The assembly elections are due early next year.

    The government will waive Rs 1,186 crore of 1.13 lakh farmers and Rs 526 crore of landless farmers in the next phase, under crop loan waiver scheme in 2021-22, as per the budget speech.

    Badal also announced to raise old age pension from Rs 750 per month to Rs 1,500 per month.

    He also announced an increase in the amount under the Shagun scheme from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000.

    Story first published: Monday, March 8, 2021, 13:06 [IST]
