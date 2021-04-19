Punjab extends night curfew: Cinema halls, gyms closed; know timings and other details here

COVID-19: What centre said on the performances of Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab

New Delhi, Apr 19: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the state amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases and extended the night curfew timings from 8 pm to 5 am.

The government ordered that all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes will remain closed from April 20-30.

Marriages and wedding functions can be organised but only 20 people would be allowed to attend them. In the case of funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.

In a huge relief for COVID-19 patients, the rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively.