    punjab coronavirus

    Punjab extends night curfew: Cinema halls, gyms closed; know timings and other details here

    New Delhi, Apr 19: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday issued fresh guidelines for the state amid the massive surge in COVID-19 cases and extended the night curfew timings from 8 pm to 5 am.

    Amarinder Singh

    The government ordered that all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres, sports complexes will remain closed from April 20-30.

    Marriages and wedding functions can be organised but only 20 people would be allowed to attend them. In the case of funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.

    In a huge relief for COVID-19 patients, the rates for RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) by private labs have been reduced to Rs 450 and Rs 300 respectively.

    Monday, April 19, 2021
    X