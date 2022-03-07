P-MARQ exit poll: BJP set for a historic second consecutive term in UP

BJP likely to retain power in Uttarakhand, predicts Jan Ki Baat Exit polls

POLSTRAT exit poll predicts 211-225 for BJP in UP

Punjab Exit polls: Today's Chanakya gives 100 seats to AAP, Congress to bag 10 seats

Chandigarh, Mar 07: The Aam Aadmi Party is set for landslide victory in Punjab, with over 100 seats, predicted News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll.

While the ruling Congress is expected to win just 10 seats and Akali Dal could bag 6 seats.

News24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll in Punjab

AAP: 100

Akali Dal+: 06

Congress: 10

BJP+: 1

Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.

The ruling Congress, which is seeking to retain power, has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption.

The Congress is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi's 111-day tenure.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which has emerged as a major contender, is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, the Congress had ended the SAD-BJP combine's 10-year-regime by bagging 77 seats.

The AAP had managed to get 20 seats while the SAD-BJP had won 18 and two seats went into the kitty of the Lok Insaaf Party.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 19:45 [IST]