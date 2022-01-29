PM Modi to address his 1st UP virtual rally on Jan 31

Akhilesh, Jayant only together till counting, 'Azam Khan will come back' if SP wins: Shah

'Khadeda Hoibe': SP tweaks Mamata's 'Khela Hobe' to 'chase away' BJP in UP polls

Punjab elections: Navjot Singh Sidhu declares assets worth Rs 44.63 cr

India

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Jan 29: Punjab Congress chief Navjoj Singh Sidhu has declared in his election affidavit that he owns two high-end SUVs, watches worth Rs 44 lakh and residential properties worth Rs 35 crore.

The cricketer-turned-politician filed his nomination papers in Amritsar for the February 20 state assembly elections. In his affidavit, filed along with the nomination papers, Sidhu declared total assets worth Rs 44.63 crore, PTI reports. It includes movable and immovable assets, including those of his wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, of Rs 3.28 crore and Rs 41.35 crore respectively.

Sidhu will be contesting from Amritsar-East.

As per his affidavit, his total income for the financial year 2020-21 is Rs 22.58 lakh, which has come down from Rs 94.18 lakh in 2016-17. Among the movable assets, as declared by Sidhu, are two Toyota land cruisers worth Rs 1.19 crore, a Toyota Fortuner worth Rs 11.43 lakh, gold jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh and watches worth Rs 44 lakh.

His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu owns jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh, according to the affidavit. Among immovable properties, Sidhu has declared six showrooms in Patiala but he does not have any agricultural land, it stated.

Sidhu has also declared his residential house, an inherited property, spread over 1,200 square yard in Patiala worth Rs 1.44 crore. He has also shown his 5,114 square yard residential property in Amritsar worth about Rs 34 crore. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 23:34 [IST]