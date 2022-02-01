YouTube
    Punjab elections: Charanjit Singh Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 cr [full details]

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Jan 31: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Bhadaur seat in the Barnala district. The Congress has fielded Channi from two Assembly segments, the other being Chamkaur Sahib.

    Punjab elections: Charanjit Singh Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 cr [full details]

    His declared assets worth:
    Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has assets worth Rs 9.44 crore.

    Channi owns an SUV, Toyota Fortuner, worth Rs 32.57 lakh while his wife, who is a doctor, has two vehicles worth Rs 45.99 lakh.

    The first Dalit chief minister of Punjab has shown his moveable and immoveable assets, including those of wife, worth Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 6.82 crore, respectively.

    He has agricultural, non-agricultural land and commercial property at Kharar in Mohali and Rupnagar.

    There is one residential house with 14,062 square feet of area in Morinda in Channi's name and another residential property with 13,500 square feet of area at Kharar in Mohali in his wife's name.

    Both Channi and his wife's total liabilities, including a car loan, stand at Rs 88.35 lakh, as per his affidavit.

    Channi has declared his total income at Rs 27.84 lakh for 2020-21. Channi has declared business as his profession.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 0:35 [IST]
