Punjab elections 2022: AAP releases names of 15 candidates in 5th list

New Delhi, Dec 28: The Aam Aadmi Party has released its fifth list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab elections. The elections are scheduled to be held next year.

The party has nominated Dr. Charanjit Singh from the Sri Chamkaur Sahib seat. This is the constituency of Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi.

The others in the fifth list are Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, Baldev Singh, Manju Rana, Rattan Singh, Sheetal Angural, Jeet Lal Bhatti, Kuljit Singh, Kulwant SIngh, Rupinder Singh Happy, Rajinder Pal Kaur, Ranveer Singh Bhullar, Jagroop SIngh Gill, Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra and Gurdev Singh Mann.

Meanwhile the Election Commission of India is unlikely to put off the elections to the five states scheduled to be held next year.

The EC was informed by the Union Health Secretary that the five poll bound states are not reporting high number of Omicron cases and hence it may not be necessary to reschedule the elections.

The EC also met with the ITBP and Sashastra Seema Bal, which guard the International border in Uttarakhand and UP and asked them to step up security and surveillance to rule out any attempt by extremist groups to carry out attacks.

The EC would also meet with the Border Security Force deployed along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab. The meeting would focus on the security arrangements in the poll bound state which has seen blasts and violence in recent times.

The EC also held discussions with. Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau amidst rising concerns in the poll bound states of Goa and Punjab.

After the Allahabad High Court urged the Election Commission to postpone the Uttar Pradesh elections, the poll panel had said that it will take an appropriate decision.

The Allahabad High Court had requested the Election Commission to postpone the Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 by month or two. The observations were made in the wake of the rising number of Omicron cases in the country.

The court also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban election related gatherings in the state.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:57 [IST]