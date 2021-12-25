Ludhiana blast: Had it gone as per plan, effect would have been devastating

Punjab Elections 2022: 22 farm bodies announce political front, to contest state polls

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 25: A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' has been formed for contesting forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections, said farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in Chandigarh on Saturday.

As many as 22 farm organisations in Punjab that were part of the protest against the three farm laws, which was repealed during the recently-concluded Winter Session of Parliament, have formed a political front.

"A new 'Samyukta Samaj Morcha' is formed for contesting Punjab Assembly elections. 22 unions have taken this decision. We need to change the system and want to appeal to people to support this morcha," news agency ANI quoted farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal as saying in Chandigarh.

A decision in this regard was taken by representatives of these organisations here. These 22 farm bodies were among 32 farmer organisations in Punjab which participated in the over-a-year-long protest against the three Central farm laws.

Talking to reporters here, farmer leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha has been set up for fighting the assembly polls in Punjab due early next year.

Punjab will go polls in early 2022. The elections have taken an interesting turn as Amarinder Singh, under whose leadership Congress came to power last time, has left the grand old party and floated new party - Punjab Lok Congress.

Akali Dal has broken his long association with the BJP and not joined hands with the saffron party after leaving the NDA alliance in protest against farm bills, last year.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is expected to give a run for the money to Congress, which, according to many surveys, is likely to retain power for one more term.

Story first published: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 17:43 [IST]