Punjab Congress’ Twitter handle hacked

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Apr 11: The official twitter handle of the Punjab unit of the Congress was hacked on Monday. The account posted over 100 tweets in a few minutes, tagging random accounts, most of whom seemed to be related to activities around digital assets like NFTs and crypto currencies.

"In celebration of the reveal of the Beanz Official collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your Beanz," the tweet said.

The Punjab Congress Twitter handle has over 184.9K followers.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:29 [IST]