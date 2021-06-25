Punjab Congress infighting: Rahul Gandhi to meet party MLAs in Delhi today

Aim is to help govt says Rahul Gandhi while releasing white paper on COVID-19

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: Taking a lead in resolving party's problems in Punjab, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to meet party MLAs from Punjab at his residence in Delhi on Friday.

On Wednesday, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar and Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal met Rahul in Delhi to discuss the ongoing crisis within the party.

A three member panel was formed to resolve issues of factionalism in the Punjab Congress and present a united face of the party.

Among the issues pending include revamping the party and cabinet, besides rehabilitation of former Punjab minister Sidhu.

Sidhu, who is eyeing the PCC chief post, is not willing to join Singh''s cabinet again, which he quit it in 2019 following differences with the chief minister after his portfolio was changed.

The panel in its report to party chief Sonia Gandhi has suggested that elections should be held under the charge of Singh and Sidhu may be suitably accommodated. Meanwhile, chief minister Amarinder Singh also met senior party leader Ambika Soni at her residence here. Soni has been unwell for some time.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 9:25 [IST]