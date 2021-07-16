YouTube
    Punjab Congress infighting: Navjot Singh Sidhu to meet Sonia Gandhi today

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 16: In a recent development, former Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday left for Delhi, where he is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. According to reports, Congress's Punjab in-charge Harish Rawat is also expected to attend the meeting amid infighting in the party and speculation over Sidhu's appointment as the head of the state unit.

    Sidhu

    The party is believed to be working on a formula to have chief minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu work together ahead of the elections in Punjab next year.

    PM Modi to interact with Chief Ministers of six states on COVID-19 situation today

    On Thursday, Sidhu met some Cabinet ministers and lawmakers at the residence of minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He sought their support. Singh also held a meeting of his supporters and lawmakers and reportedly spoke to Gandhi and expressed his displeasure over Sidhu's possible elevation.

    Meanwhile, Rawat said Singh will continue as the chief minister. "The party will fight the elections under him," he added.

    When asked about Sidhu's likely appointment as the new state unit chief of the Congress in Punjab, Rawat said the final approval of the party president is awaited. Rawat's comments intensified speculation about Sidhu, who has emerged as a vocal critic of Singh, replacing Sunil Jakhar as the state chief.

    Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 11:19 [IST]
    X