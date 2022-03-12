Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

New Delhi, Mar 12: Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, to stake claim to form the government in the state. He along with other cabinet ministers will take oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Bhagat Singh near Nawanshahar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and defeating several stalwarts, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and ex-CM Amarinder Singh.

On March 13, the Aam Aadmi Party will hold a roadshow in Amritsar to thank the people of Punjab for their "love and trust". Both the swearing-in ceremony and the roadshow will be attended by Kejriwal, it said.

A day after the AAP's stupendous victory, Mann met Kejriwal and his parents at his residence and took their "blessings", the party said in a statement after the meeting. He also extended an invitation to Kejriwal to attend the party's roadshow in Chandigarh and the oath-taking ceremony, it said.

"After the historic victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party has intensified the preparations for government formation in Punjab. In this context, the future chief minister of Punjab, Sardar Bhagwant Mann, today met the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents in Delhi and took their blessings," the AAP said.

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Friday asked newly elected AAP MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve people's problems. Stating that people have high expectations from the AAP government for changing their lives, Mann told the MLAs, "Work there where we sought votes."

"At the time of seeking votes, we went door-to-door. After winning, do not ask people to come and meet at Chandigarh," he said. "The government will run from villages, wards and mohallas. Go and meet people, have tea with them. Take officers along and resolve their issues," Mann said in a brief address during a meeting of the AAP's legislature party. "Spend minimum time in Chandigarh," he advised them.

Story first published: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:02 [IST]