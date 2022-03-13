Punjab CM designate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal visit Golden Temple ahead of mega roadshow

Punjab man travelling from Malaysia declared dead after his flight landed in Amritsar

Amritsar, Mar 13: Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited Golden Temple on Sunday to seek blessings. The leaders visited the Golden Temple before commencing the roadshow.

The senior AAP leadership will be visiting Durgiana Temple, Valmiki Temple and Jallianwala Bagh before commencing their roadshow, thanking the voters for electing the AAP to power in Punjab.

"We will take the blessings of Guru Sahib to fulfil the promises we made to the people of Punjab," said Mann ahead of the visit to Amritsar.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will be held on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a landslide victory in the Punjab polls with 92 seats, pushing most of its rivals to the margins. Congress won 18 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:36 [IST]