    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi stops vehicle to wish newly-married couple

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 26: A newly-married couple was in for a pleasant surprise when Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday stopped his vehicle to wish them.

    Charanjit Singh Channi
    Charanjit Singh Channi

    The Punjab government''s Twitter handle posted a video of the incident and tweeted, "During his visit to Bathinda today, Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI spotted a newly married couple at village Mandi Kalan and suddenly stopped his vehicle to convey his best wishes."

    The video shows the chief minister, who was on a tour of the cotton belt in Bathinda district, hugging the man and also giving ''shagun'' to his wife after alighting from his vehicle.

    With several police personnel surrounding him, he is also seen tasting some sweet dish carried in a ''parat'' (platter) by the family.

    Channi is then seen asking when did they get married and a woman from the family replying that their marriage took place on Saturday.

    In the video, he is seen conveying his best wishes with folded hands.

    A few days back, Channi had performed Punjab''s folk dance ''Bhangra'' with students at an event in Kapurthala.

    He, along with his deputy Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, undertook a whirlwind tour of the cotton belt in the Malwa region of the state to assess the loss because of pink bollworm pest.

    X