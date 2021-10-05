Punjab govt to pay arrears of 53 lakh families who cannot pay electricity bills: CM Channi

Punjab CM Channi to visit Jaipur today, have lunch with Rajasthan CM Gehlot

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 05: Newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be reaching Jaipur on Tuesday to meet his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot will be hosting a lunch for Channi at his residence, said sources, adding that it will also be attended by all Rajasthan ministers.

Channi is scheduled to leave during the afternoon. Later during the day, Gehlot will hold a Cabinet meeting to review the progress of 'Prashasan Shahron ke Sang' and 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaigns, the sources said.

Punjab Chief Minister Channi meets PM Modi

The two campaigns were launched on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 9:07 [IST]