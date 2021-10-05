YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab CM Channi to visit Jaipur today, have lunch with Rajasthan CM Gehlot

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 05: Newly appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will be reaching Jaipur on Tuesday to meet his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot.

    Gehlot will be hosting a lunch for Channi at his residence, said sources, adding that it will also be attended by all Rajasthan ministers.

    Punjab CM Channi to visit Jaipur today, have lunch with Rajasthan CM Gehlot
    Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

    Channi is scheduled to leave during the afternoon. Later during the day, Gehlot will hold a Cabinet meeting to review the progress of 'Prashasan Shahron ke Sang' and 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang' campaigns, the sources said.

    Punjab Chief Minister Channi meets PM ModiPunjab Chief Minister Channi meets PM Modi

    The two campaigns were launched on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

    More CHARANJIT SINGH CHANNI News  

    Read more about:

    Charanjit Singh Channi ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X