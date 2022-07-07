Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding today: Some facts about Dr Gurpreet Kaur, wife-to-be

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tie the knot for the second time tomorrow

Chandigarh, July 07: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will on Thursday tie the nuptial knot for the second time. The 48-year-old politician separated from his first wife six years ago and now, his second marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur will take place in Chandigarh in the presence of close family and friends.

Here are some facts about Dr Gurpreet Kaur

Dr Gurpreet Kaur is a 32-year-old and belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra. She did her MBBS from a private university in Haryana four years ago. She had enrolled for MBBS in 2013 in Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and completed that in 2018.

Her father Inderjit Singh Natt is a farmer. As per media reports, he has previously served as the sarpanch of Madanpur village. Her mother is a homemaker.

Gurpreet Kaur's neighbours told reporters that she is lovingly called 'Gopi' and is a kind-hearted, caring, intelligent young woman. She is the youngest among three sisters

Dr. Gurpreet Kaur reportedly came in contact with Mann one-and-half years ago. As per media reports, Mann's mother and sister chose the bride.

She is currently said to be working as a physician.

The neighbours know the bride by the name Gopi. As per reports, the marriage is an arranged one. The marriage will be solemnised as per Sikh rituals.

On the other hand, Bhagwant Singh Mann is a comedian turned politician. He had taken oath on March 16 as Punjab chief minister at a ceremony held in freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's village Khatkar Kalan village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. AAP had stormed to power in Punjab earlier this year winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats.

Before joining politics, he used to make comedy routines on issues related to business, sports and politics. He had done many International shows as well before participating in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008.