Punjab cabinet expansion on Saturday, meeting to follow immediately after oath-taking ceremony

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 18: Days after Bhagwant Mann took oath as Chief Minister of Punjab, his government is set for expansion. A ceremony to induct new ministers will be held on Saturday at 11 am in Chandigarh, news agency ANI reports.

On March 16. Bhagwant Mann became the 17 Chief Minister of Punjab. At that time, he was the only person to take the oath. "Punjab's Cabinet expansion ceremony to induct the ministers will be held tomorrow (March 19) at 11 am in Chandigarh. The first meeting of the Cabinet will also be held tomorrow at 12.30 pm," ANI reported.

It is still unclear who will get become ministers in Bhagwant's government.

In the recently-concluded election, AAP created history by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly. Whereas Congress could only get 18 seats with the SAD and BJP emerging only three and two seats, respectively. BSP and independent candidate bagged one seat, each.

AAP secured 42.01 per cent votes. The Congress could manage a vote share of just 22.98 per cent, while the SAD ended up with 18.38 per cent. The BJP's vote share stood at 6.60 per cent, while the BSP got just 1.77 per cent. 0.71 per cent exercised the NOTA option in Punjab. While the others bagged 7.4 per cent in the case of the JD(U) it remained at 0.00 per cent.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 16:47 [IST]