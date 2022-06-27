YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab budget will take the state towards a golden future: Kejriwal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 27: After the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government presented its first budget, AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said it will take the state towards a "golden future". Hitting out at previous governments of Punjab, Kejriwal said they looted and emptied the state treasury.

    Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema presented the Aam Aadmi Party government's first budget for 2022-23 in the state assembly. He announced that the focus in the first year will be on restoring the state's deteriorating fiscal health, delivering on the promises of good governance and concentrating on health, agriculture and education.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    "Previous governments looted and emptied the treasury of Punjab. Our honest government eliminated many mafia after coming to power. "Today's budget will take Punjab towards a golden future," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi. He congratulated Mann and the people of Punjab on the occasion. "Work has started on all guarantees given by us -- electricity, education, health, employment," he added.

    Presenting the budget in the Punjab Assembly, Cheema said the AAP government is fulfilling its first promise to the people of the state by providing 300 units of domestic power supply free to all citizens every month from July 1. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was among those present in the visitor's gallery of the Punjab Assembly when Cheema presented the budget.

    PTI

    Comments

    More ARVIND KEJRIWAL News  

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal punjab

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X