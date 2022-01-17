Punjab Assembly election 2022 to be held on February 20th: EC defers after parties seek fresh date

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Election Commission of India has postponed the election date in Punjab to February 20, after requests by the parties in state to defer the February 14 assembly polls in Punjab in view of Guru Ravidas Jayanti.

Several political parties had approached the EC to postpone the polls in the state in view of Ravidas Jayanti on February 16.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, BJP and its allies, and the BSP had urged the poll panel to postpone the date of voting as lakhs of followers of Guru Ravidas travel to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate the day.

In a statement, the Commission said polls would now be held on February 20. It coincides with the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh.

The parties had said that several followers of Guru Ravidas would not be able to exercise their franchise on February 14 as they would be travelling.