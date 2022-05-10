YouTube
    Punjab and Haryana HC grants stay on arrest of Tajinder Bagga

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 10: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday granted interim relief of stay on arrest to BJP's Tajinder Singh Bagga.

    Punjab and Haryana HC grants stay on arrest of Tajinder Bagga
    BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

    The relief will continue till July 5, as per news agency ANI.

    The BJP leader was arrested from his house on Friday by Punjab Police after which a dramatic sequence of events followed as his father filed an abduction complaint with Delhi Police by unknown individuals. The Haryana cops intercepted the Punjab Police convoy and managed to bring him back from Kurukshetra to the national capital.

    Bagga, the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. After bringing him back to the capital, he was produced before a magistrate late on Friday.

    Punjab and Haryana High Court in midnight hearing directed Punjab Police to not take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga until next date of hearing.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:53 [IST]
