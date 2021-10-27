YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Punjab: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political outfit today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amritsar, Oct 27: Captain Amarinder Singh is likely announce a new political outfit in Punjab today. He would be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today.

    Punjab: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political outfit today
    Captain Amarinder Singh

    "Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral Captain Singh's media advisor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

    He is likely to announce his resignation from the Congress party and float his own party called The Punjab Lok Congress.

    Last month following a bitter spat, Captain Singh tendered his resignation as chief minister of Punjab. A few days later he had announced that he would be quitting the Congress and will float a new party. He also said that he would have no problems in tying up with the BJP if the three central farm laws are withdrawn.

    More AMARINDER SINGH News  

    Read more about:

    amarinder singh punjab

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X