Punjab: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political outfit today
Amritsar, Oct 27: Captain Amarinder Singh is likely announce a new political outfit in Punjab today. He would be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today.
"Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral Captain Singh's media advisor said in a tweet on Tuesday.
He is likely to announce his resignation from the Congress party and float his own party called The Punjab Lok Congress.
Last month following a bitter spat, Captain Singh tendered his resignation as chief minister of Punjab. A few days later he had announced that he would be quitting the Congress and will float a new party. He also said that he would have no problems in tying up with the BJP if the three central farm laws are withdrawn.