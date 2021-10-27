Captain Singh set to resign from Congress: New party may be named The Punjab Lok Congress

Punjab: Amarinder Singh likely to launch new political outfit today

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Amritsar, Oct 27: Captain Amarinder Singh is likely announce a new political outfit in Punjab today. He would be addressing a press conference in Chandigarh today.

"Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral Captain Singh's media advisor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

He is likely to announce his resignation from the Congress party and float his own party called The Punjab Lok Congress.

Last month following a bitter spat, Captain Singh tendered his resignation as chief minister of Punjab. A few days later he had announced that he would be quitting the Congress and will float a new party. He also said that he would have no problems in tying up with the BJP if the three central farm laws are withdrawn.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 8:15 [IST]