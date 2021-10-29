Parvathamma Rajkumar no more: Body will be laid to rest next to her husband

Puneeth Rajkumar dead at 46: Can you get a sudden heart attack? Why are hearts of young Indians so vulnerable

Puneeth Rajkumar to be cremated with state honours, last rites as per family wish

India

oi-Deepika S

Bengaluru, Oct 29: The Karnataka government on Friday ordered that actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be cremated with full state honours.

Puneeth Rajkumar passes away aged 46 after cardiac arrest, shocks film fraternity | Oneindia News

"Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted.

The last rites of actor Puneeth Rajkumar will be done with state honours, the chief minister said, adding that last rites will be performed as per the family's wishes.

Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, one of the popular names of Kannada film industry passed away on Friday after suffering a massive heart attack while working out in the gym. He was 46.

The youngest of the five children of matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar's death has sent shockwaves across the film industry. Fans and followers were left in rude shock over his untimely demise.

All the arrangements have been made at the Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru so that fans can pay their last respects to the late Puneeth Rajkumar.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 29, 2021, 17:09 [IST]