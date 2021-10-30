Puneeth Rajkumar final journey Live: Watch how fans, celebs pay homage to Power Star

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Oct 30: Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Friday, will be cremated with full state honours on Saturday. The actor's body has been kept at Kanteerava Stadium since last evening for public homage.

Thousands of his fans have paid their tribute to the deceased. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy are among the prominent political leaders from Karnataka who have paid homage to the actor, who died at the age of 46.

PM Modi, in his condolence tweet, said that the coming generations will remember Puneeth fondly for his works and wonderful personality. "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he posted.

Karnataka CM Bommai said he was "shocked and deeply saddened" to hear about the sudden demise of "Karnataka's most loved superstar". "Shocked and deeply saddened as Karnataka's most loved superstar #PuneetRajkumar is no longer with us. A huge personal loss and one that's difficult to come to terms with. Praying the almighty gives the Rajkumar family and fans the strength to bear this loss. #OmShanti," the CM tweeted.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Puneeth a "bright star" who had a long promising career ahead. "My condolences to his family, his innumerable fans and followers," she tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said Puneeth's passing away was a personal loss for him as the families shared a "cordial bond" for many decades. He said in Puneeth the Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. "Kannada cine industry has lost one of its greatest contemporary icons. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Puneeth's family and the people of Karnataka who are mourning this irreparable loss."

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled Puneeth's demise. "Deeply saddened by the passing of @PuneethRajkumar, one of the leading actors in Kannada cinema.

Heartfelt condolences to his family," he wrote on Twitter. Several big names from the South film industry, including veteran actor Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Siddharth, as well as names from Bollywood like Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, took to Twitter to pay tributes to the actor.

Watch Puneeth Rajkumar's final journey online

The fans and netizens can watch the final journey of Puneeth Rajkumar live online.

Story first published: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 9:13 [IST]